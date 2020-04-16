Out-of-favour India all-rounder Harbhajan Singh has said that the country should pick wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni for the T20 World Cup 2020 if the 38-year-old is available for selection.

“M.S. Dhoni is a big big player. He doesn’t need to be told if he is capable or not. So I don’t think you need to ponder too much about it. If you think you need Dhoni, and if he is available, you pick him,” Harbhajan told IANS in an exclusive interview.

“How do you judge Dhoni? Do you see his IPL form or give him respect and consider the fact that he is one of India’s greatest players and captains. The guy has done a lot for Indian cricket,” Harbhajan added.

It is worth noting that Dhoni last played a competitive match was the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semifinal in July where the Men in Blue were knocked out of the tournament after losing to New Zealand.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation revolving around Dhoni’s future because neither has he made himself available for selection nor has he announced his retirement.

The Ranchi lad was about to re-enter the arena of competitive cricket with the commencement of IPL 2020, but uncertainty looms around his future now as mega-event itself is postponed till further notice in view of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic.