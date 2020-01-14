Mr. 360 Ab de Villiers made a return to the cricket field as he made his Big Bash League debut for Brisbane Heat against Adelaide Strikers at The Gabba on Tuesday.

The former South African cricketer arrived in Australia on Sunday night and did not waste any time to get back to action. He was seen training with the Heat players on Monday afternoon.

After batting at an astonishing strike rate of 152.58 in the Mzansi Super League in South Africa, the 35-year-old had confidence and belief oozing out of him ahead of his BBL debut.

“I felt in some of the best form of my career. Hopefully, we’ll see more of that in this tournament,” de Villiers was quoted as saying on Cricket Australia’s digital platform cricket.com.au.

The former Proteas captain scored a total of 325 runs for the Tshwane Spartans in the MSL. He hit four half-centuries in his past six innings.

De Villiers informed that he has been keenly following the Brisbane Heat’s progress from South Africa and he is aware of the role he requires to play.

“I know what’s required of me to make a play for the team. There have been some standout performances from the Heat this season and I think the team is in a really good place,” de Villiers said in Brisbane.

De Villiers scored 40 off 32 balls in his first match as he helped his team chase the paltry winning total of 111 against the Strikers. Brisbane won the match by 7 wickets after their bowlers humiliated the Adelaide batsmen in the first innings, James Pattinson was the star of the pack with his figure of 5/33.