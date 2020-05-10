Star Pakistan batsman Babar Azam, on the occasion on the International Mother’s Day on Sunday, shared a special memory of his mother that dates back to his early cricketing days.

The 25-year old cricketer, often claimed by Pakistan cricket experts as the next big thing in International Cricket Council (ICC) recalled that the first cricket bat that was given to him was by his mother who invested her entire savings to get that bat for him. T

The right-handed Pakistani star stated that he is indebted to his mother for believing in him even when he wasn’t a promising star.

“Mama Ji, The first bat I purchased was of 1500 PKR. This was your entire saving but you gave it to me. You believed in me when others didn’t. Every inch of mine is indebted to you. I love you so much. Plz regard your mothers. Heaven lies under her feet. #MothersDay #RiseAndRise,” Azam tweeted.

While Azam is the number 1 ranked batsman in T20Is, he is placed at the third place in the ODI Rankings after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Azam is also number 5 in the ICC Test Rankings and was last seen in action in a T20I against Bangladesh before the coronavirus pandemic suspended all forms of cricket around the globe.