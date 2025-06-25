More than 400 shooters register for inaugural Shooting League

More than 400 shooters from India, Kazakhstan, Russia, Iran, Hungary, Croatia, Azerbaijan, United Kingdom, Australia, Grenada, Italy, Australia, Austria, Serbia, USA, Spain, Thailand, Germany, Czech Republic, Norway, San Marino and Romania have already registered for the proposed Shooting League of India (SLI).

As the number continues to grow, the organisers, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced that the registration process is open till mid July.

Expressing his excitement, NRAI president Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo said, “We are truly delighted by the overwhelming response and the number of registrations we have received. It’s a strong validation of our vision for the Shooting League of India. Our aim has always been to create a world-class platform that celebrates talent, promotes healthy competition, and inspires the next generation of shooters.”

The inaugural season of the SLI will have a window between November 20 and December 2 and will feature mixed team events across pistol (10m, 25m), rifle (10m, 50m 3 positions), and shotgun (Trap & Skeet), as outlined by the NRAI Technical Committee.

A total of minimum of 6 teams will participate in the competition, divided into two pools during the league stage.

Players will be selected and grouped into four tiers — Elite Champions, World Elite, National Champions, and Junior & Youth Champions — to ensure a competitive mix of experience and emerging talent.

Following recent success at the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, the league aims to further boost the sport in the country.