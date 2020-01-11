The latest buzz in the Indian football circuit is that Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan are allegedly on their way to merge with ATK in order to feature in the country’s top-tier football league the Indian Super League (ISL) during the 2020-2 season.

While both sides have not yet made any kind of official announcement, it is extremely likely that it the merger could be made official by the end of this week.

“There is no confirmation as of now but we always have been in talks for future tie-ups. When something concrete develops we will come out with an announcement,” Mohun Bagan senior official Debasish Dutta said as quoted by PTI.

ATK co-owner Utsav Parekh also refrained from making any kind of statement regarding the same and stated that the organisers are looking into the matter.

“Every three months, we have been hearing such speculations. Last we heard East Bengal will joining ATK and now it’s Mohun Bagan. Let’s wait and watch, FSDL are looking into the matter. They will have a final say,” he said.

PTI, however, claims that there was no comment made from ISL promoters and organisers Football Sports Development Limited.

It is worth highlighting that as per the Indian football roadmap, the ISL is all set to become the top tier league of the country. The recommendation of the AFC, in addition, also allows two I-League clubs to take part in the ISL by the end of 2020-21 season, given they fulfill the criteria set by them.

It remains to be seen whether the merger indeed happens.