Indian speedster Mohammed Shami returned to outdoor training after a gap of almost three months owing to the COVID enforced break. The right-arm pacer along with Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma form a formidable pace attack which is touted as one of the best in modern-day cricket.

Shami took to Twitter to share a video clip of his bowling at his hometown in Uttar Pradesh. “Quality practice session at my farmhouse all brothers together,” Shami captioned the video.

Quality practice session 🏏at my farmhouse 🏡all brothers together pic.twitter.com/UZiG0HEf0y — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) July 2, 2020

It looked like Shami was in a good rhythm running in and delivering his balls at a good pace and off-stump line. Shami was last seen in India’s tour of New Zealand. Post that the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic suspended all cricketing activities in India and around the world.

Later this month, England will take on West Indies in a series that will mark the resumption of the sport after the coronavirus pandemic break.