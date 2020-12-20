Indian speedster Mohammed Shami is likely to miss the remaining Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy after sustaining an injury on his bowling hand during the first Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Scans of his right hand has revealed hairline fracture and he will reportedly require surgery before being able to bowl again. News agency IANS quoted a source as saying, “It looks like he (Shami) will not play the series.”

Shami was hit on the right hand just above the wrist on Saturday by a delivery from Australia pacer Pat Cummins as the India No. 11 tried to take evasive action. He could not pick the bat due to severe pain and had to retire hurt as India’s second innings folded for 36.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is, however, yet to issue a statement on this.

After the D/N Test on Saturday, skipper Virat Kohli had revealed that Shami was in a lot of pain and had to be taken to a hospital for scans.

“No news on Shami, he’s going for a scan now. He was in a lot of pain and couldn’t even lift his arm. We’ll probably know in the evening what happens,” Kohli had said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

With Ishant Sharma already out of the four-match Test series, Shami’s exit will make India’s crisis worse.

Australia on Saturday registered brilliant 8-wicket win over India in the first Test of the four-match series at the Adelaide Oval after the bowlers had bundled the visitors for a meager total of 35 runs in the second innings.

Chasing the target of 90 runs, Australia reached the total in just 21 overs on Day 3 of the pink-ball Test. Opener Joe Burns remained unbeaten on 51 off 63 balls.

Starting the innings with a 53-run lead, India lost nine wickets in just 27 runs in the first session on Day 3 of the pink-ball Test. Mohammed Shami, the No. 11 batsman, retired hurt and could not bat.

Josh Hazlewood (5/8) and Pat Cummins (4/21) with their fiery spells have now given Australia a complete control over the Day-Night fixture. The hosts need to chase 90 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

The two teams will meet again in the second Test beginning December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), where Team India will be without the services of Kohli and in his absence, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side.