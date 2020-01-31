When it comes to modern-day cricket, Jasprit Bumrah is one name that quite often pops in one’s mind whenever the question regarding the best fast bowler in the world floats up. However, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar believes that it is in fact Mohammed Shami who is the best fast bowler in the world.

Akhtar not only praised the Indian pace bowler for his brilliant bowling performance in the third T20I against New Zealand but he also highlighted how Shami uses his experience really well when the going gets tough.

“Shami is a very clever bowler. He is the find of India and he is the best fast bowler in the world. Whatever situation you put him in, he always excels, whether it’s a world cup or a T20 in New Zealand, he’s a very very smart fast bowler. When he got to know that yorkers won’t work, he immediately switched to length balls and bouncers,” Akhtar said in a video he uploaded on his Youtube channel.

“When Taylor hit Shami for a six in the first ball, I thought the match was over but that’s where the experience of Shami came into play. He realized there was a little bit of dew which will help the ball skid if he hits the length,” he added.

Notably, New Zealand needed 9 runs off the last over when Indian skipper tossed the ball to Shami who was hit for a six of the first delivery itself. However, Shami kept his cool and came back really well to dismiss both the set batsmen- Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson- and helped India force the match to a super over.

“Taylor hit me a lot through the midwicket region in my last match but unfortunately he dragged the same shot onto his stumps on the last ball. But credit to Shami,” Akhtar stated.

Earlier, Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma had also credited Shami for his phenomenal last over which helped India make an improbable come back after Kane Williamson brilliance had almost sealed the match for Kiwis.

“I think Shami’s last over was crucial, and actually that got us the victory. Not my two sixes. It was Shami’s over where we defended nine runs. It’s not easy with the dew,” Rohit had said at the post-match press conference.

“The wicket settling in nicely and two set batsmen out there as well… One batsman was batting on 95 and their most experienced player was at the other end. Hats off to Shami to bowl that over and get us back into the game and into the Super Over,” he added.