In a positive development coming from Pakistan, all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has tested negative for coronavirus. This announcement comes a day after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) found him positive for the dreaded virus.

Hafeez shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday and also said that he went on to take a ‘second opinion’ for satisfaction.

“After Tested positive COVID-19 acc to PCB testing Report yesterday,as 2nd opinion & for satisfaction I personally went to Test it again along with my family and here I along with my all family members are reported Negetive (sic) Alham du Lillah. May Allah keep us all safe,” Hafeez tweeted along with the photograph of the medical report.

Notably, 7 more Pakistan players including Hafeez and Wahab Riaz were declared coronavirus positive on Tuesday after three positive cases were reported a day before.

The Pakistan Cricket Board, however, is confident that the scheduled tour to England will proceed as planned.