Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez has urged the public on Tuesday to not circulate rumours about coronavirus amid the global outbreak of the disease and appealed to everyone to follow the precautions.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Hafeez wrote, “Humble request to all, please stop spreading rumours about #Corona, stop blaming others and follow the precautions and stay safe.”

Humble request to all plz Stop spreading Rumours about #Corona , Stop blaming others & Follow the precautions & Stay safe. #Politics🙏🏽 — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) March 17, 2020

Earlier, Pakistani commentator and former Test player Ramiz Raja said that England’s Alex Hales showed symptoms of the dreaded COVID-19 before flying back to England midway through the now-postponed Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Hales, though, dismissed the claim made by Raja and asked him to not spread fake news. He said, “Stop spreading fake news, dangerous behaviour.”

Stop spreading fake news, dangerous behaviour — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) March 17, 2020

“What I know is that he (Alex Hales) is yet to have tests but we don’t know whether the symptoms he has is of Corona or not. But we all now need to be very cautious and obviously adopt a common-sense approach to deal with this problem,” Raja had said.

Hales was among the nine foreigners who left Pakistan before the novel Coronavirus had taken a fatal turn in Pakistan. He has reportedly self-isolated himself after returning to England.

Other than the 31-year-old, England cricketers Jason Roy, Tymal Mills, Liam Dawson, Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregory, James Vince, West Indian Carlos Braithwaite, South African Rilee Roussouw and James Foster (Coach) returned home. Australia batsman Chris Lynn, who was playing for Lahore Qalandars, was the latest cricketer to withdraw midway.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday postponed the ongoing PSL amid the deadly outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus with no announcement of when the competition will return.

The decision came hours before the first semi-final of the tournament between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi