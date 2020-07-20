The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that left-arm bowler Mohammad Amir will join the team in England after the birth of his second daughter last week.

Earlier, Amir had pulled out to attend the birth of his child but now since the baby has already opened her eyes to the outside world and both mother and daughter are fit and healthy, Amir will be back on national duty.

The PCB also stated that on the request of the team management, they have also agreed to send Mohammad Imran, a masseur at the National High Performance Centre, to England.

Amir, as well as Imran, underwent COVID tests on Monday and need a couple of negative tests before they are deemed eligible to travel to the United Kingdom.

“When Malik will join the squad for the T20I series, which starts on August 28 in Manchester, the team management will release a player,” said the PCB.

(With inputs from IANS)