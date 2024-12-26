Mohammad Abbas returns as Pakistan announce playing XI for Boxing Day Test vs South Africa

Pakistan have named the 34-year-old pacer Mohammad Abbas in the playing XI for the opening Test of the two-match series against South Africa, starting December 26 at SuperSport Park. Abbas, a stalwart of Pakistan’s Test setup with 90 wickets in 25 matches, last donned the whites in August 2021 against the West Indies in Kingston.

Pakistan’s batting lineup for the Centurion Test has undergone significant reshuffling. Abdullah Shafique, who scored 132 runs in the home Test series against England last October, has been left out. Shafique’s lean patch in the recent One-day International (ODI) series against South Africa, where he failed to open his account in three outings, likely influenced the decision.

Taking his place at the top are Shan Masood and Saim Ayub. Masood, with his experience, will anchor the innings, while Ayub, fresh from scoring two centuries in the ODI series against South Africa, brings youthful exuberance and form. The batting order sees another notable adjustment with former captain Babar Azam returning to the No.3 position, a slot he last occupied in December 2022 against England in Multan. Although his average at No.3 stands at 30 from 10 Tests, Babar’s back-to-back fifties in the ODI series suggest he is in good touch to rectify that record.

Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad makes a comeback after missing the Test series against England. Shahzad, who had been sidelined due to an injury sustained during the series against Bangladesh, adds depth to a formidable pace attack. The fast-bowling quartet comprises Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, and Aamer Jamal. Salman Agha, the sole spin-bowling option, will shoulder a significant load in the absence of a frontline spinner.

The middle order boasts a mix of talent and reliability with Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, and Kamran Ghulam. Saud Shakeel has shown promise with his ability to stabilise innings, while Rizwan’s dual role as a wicketkeeper-batsman adds versatility. Kamran Ghulam, known for his patience and grit, rounds out a lineup designed to adapt to challenging conditions.

South Africa have long been a challenging destination for Pakistan. They have won only two of the 15 Tests played in the country, losing 12. Adding to their woes, Pakistan have never won a Boxing Day Test in South Africa, suffering defeats in 2002 and 2018.

Pakistan playing XI:

Shan Masood, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas