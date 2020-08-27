Major League Soccer (MLS) and National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed all of their fixtures that were scheduled for on Wednesday evening to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake.

A massive anti-racism sentiment has outpoured after Blake, a black civilian, was shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Wisconsin, USA.

The incident has happened three months after another black civilian George Floyd’s death had caused a huge uproar in all sections of the society and in several parts of he world under the banner of ‘Black Lives Matter’.

Meanwhile, NBA on Wednesday decided to postpone the matches after one of the teams, Milwaukee Bucks had boycotted their play-off game agains Orlando Magic.

“The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers – have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled,” the NBA said in a statement.

MLS, on the other hand, called the entire incident of shooting Blake “senseless” and expressed their support and solidarity to the struggle of the black community after calling for postponement of all its fixtures.

“Major league soccer has made the decision to postpone the remaining five matches — Miami-Atlanta, Dallas-Colorado, Real Salt Lake LAFC, San Jose-Portland, La Galaxy Seattle — scheduled for this evening. Each match will be rescheduled,” MLS said in a statement.

“The entire major league soccer family is deeply saddened and horrified by the senseless shooting of Jacob Blake and events in Kenosha. We continue to stand with the black community throughout our country — including our players and employees — and share in their pain, amber and frustration, ” the statement further read.