To help the people fight the pandemic COVID-19, India women ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Monday pledged to donate Rs 10 lakh.

The veteran batter has decided to give Rs 5 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Fund and the remaining 5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund of the Telangana government.

“All of us need to join hands in this fight against the deadly coronavirus. I pledge to contribute my little bit — Rs. 5 lakh to The PM – CARES Fund and Rs 5 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” said Mithali on her Twitter handle.

All of us need to join hands in this fight against the deadly coronavirus. I pledge to contribute my little bit – Rs. 5 lakh to The PM – CARES Fund and Rs 5 lakh to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund . #PMCARES @PMOIndia @narendramodi Ji @TelanganaCMO https://t.co/o7kHEuIeT6 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) March 30, 2020

Notably, India all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Monday also contributed Rs 50,000 to the West Bengal State Emergency Fund for the fight against coronavirus pandemic. She also separately contributed to the Prime Minister’s Relief fund and UP relief fund.

India is under 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to stop the spread of the virus which has so far claimed at least 32 lives and affected over 1,100 in the country as per the Government website.

To help India fight the virus, sports personalities along with others are coming forward to contribute to the PM-CARES Fund and to their respective state funds.

(With inputs from IANS)