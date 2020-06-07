Veteran wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik said that cricketers will need at least four weeks of training before getting back to competitive cricket, which has been suspended around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic since mid-March.

“I think the transition will be very tough. I think at least a minimum of four weeks, you need to start slowly, first it will be quality and then slowly increase the quantity and then the intensity,” Karthik said on the Cricket Connected Show on Star Sports.

With the easing of lockdown rules in Chennai, Karthik said that he plans on resuming light practice and gradually increase intensity.

“Right now the lockdown has eased a lot in Chennai, so you can get permission and go and practice, so I am planning to do that but I will do it gradually… the body has been completely in zombie mode, with me sitting at home and not doing much,” he said.

Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun earlier said that it would take at least 6-8 weeks for the players to be match fit again.

“It’d take us at least 6-8 weeks for us to play international matches, whereby we’d be first working on the skill, and fitness in the camps and then we’ll progress onto match simulations, and hopefully the BCCI can organise a tournament just before we play the international matches, that would be great for us,” he said.