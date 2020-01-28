Mikel Arteta, who has just completed his first month as the new Arsenal manager, has said that he is living a completely different life now while speaking to the reporters after the FA Cup win over Bournemouth.

“You sleep worse, for sure, before the games. It’s a completely different life you know. I’m pleased with today’s performance, but let’s go step by step and see where we get,” the club’s official website quoted Arteta as saying while comparing the club’s captaincy with the role of its manager.

Courtesy of goals from Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah in the fifth and 25th minute respectively, Arsenal won 2-1 on Monday at the Dean Court. For Bournemouth, the only goal came in the fourth minute of the stoppage time by Sam Surridge.

“I am very pleased. I knew it was going to be tough here. We played a really young squad today and I wanted to see the reaction. I’m very pleased because I saw a lot of things that I really liked,” Arteta said.

The Spanish manager also spoke about Mustafi who got injured during the second-half’s play. The centre-back was taken down by a collision with Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke before he left the field on a stretcher.

“They’re going to assess him between today and tomorrow but when a player has to come off, normally with a central defender – hopefully I am wrong but – normally it’s not good news,” Arteta added.

The 37-year-old Gunners boss also spoke about the rumoured move of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona as he said, “I want Auba here 100 per cent, I’m so happy with him and I can’t wait to have him available again after suspension.”