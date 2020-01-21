New Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that midfielder Mesut Ozil’s performance has improved a lot off late despite him providing just two assists and scoring no goals in all competition in this season.

“The demands that we have to put on him are to make the difference every single game. To do that he needs the right structure and players around him to help him to do that,” Arteta was quoted as saying by ANI via Goal.com.

“I think he could have had more assists and probably more goals in the games he has played under me which has been a little bit unlucky but overall I think that his performance has improved a lot,” he added.

Earlier, the 37-year-old had also said that he was trying to build a new Arsenal team surrounding the former German international. However, he also maintained that expecting Ozil to do everything alone will be a tad too much. So he is hoping to build a system where other players will help the World Cup-winner.

“I’m not surprised. I know the ability, I know the player we have there. The structure has to help him (Ozil) for him to take everything that he has inside,” the Gunners manager added.

“On his own, he cannot do it. He needs the collective structure, organisation, and his team-mates. There are only one or two players in the world who can do something on their own,” the Spanish coach said.

In their last two Premier League games, Arsenal played 1-1 draw and are currently languishing at the 10th spot in the points table. They will next face Chelsea on January 22.