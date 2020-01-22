Although Tom Banton is one of the finest cricketers in the world T20 Circuit, former England captain Michael Vaughan has urged the England Cricket Board (ECB) to withdraw him from the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Vaughan wants the youngster to participate in the County Championship and present a case for himself in the England Test team.

Notably, Banton was bagged by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his base price of 1 crore INR.

“If I were in charge I would be on the phone this week to Tom Banton telling him to give up his IPL deal and play the first few weeks of the county season for Somerset because there is a slot available at No 6 in the Test side,” Vaughan was quoted as saying by IANS via Telegraph Sport.

“I have seen enough of Banton to know he is a superstar in the making. I’m not sure a stint in the IPL right now, when he might not get a lot of game time, is what he needs at this stage of his career,” he added.