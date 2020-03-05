Cricket commentator and former England player Michael Vaughan on Thursday lashed out at the Twitterati who called England’s ouster from the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 a result of “Karma”.

On Thursday, rain washed out the first semifinal match between India and England and the Women in Blue advanced to the final of the tournament on the virtue of their superior performance in the league stage that saw them win all their 4 matches played.

The Twitterati followed the incident with mixed responses. Where some outrageously questioned ICC’s decision of not keeping a reserve day for important matches like the semifinals, others made fun of England, who had won the Men’s ODI World Cup last year on infamous boundary count rule.

“No reserve days for World Cup semi Finals … What a shambles … !!” tweeted Vaughan.

However, Vaughan’s remark didn’t go well as some of the Twitterati trolled him by recalling the 2019 World Cup final incident where England turned out to be the eventual winner according to the ICC rules, despite the game getting tied.

“All you muppets saying it’s karma,do one … At least the England men’s team had to produce skill on the day … to not have a chance to produce skill and it to be taken away by the weather is a shambles … anyway Morning everyone,” said Vaughan replying to the Tweeter users, who made fun of England’s exit on Thursday.

England started their campaign with a loss to South Africa. However, they bounced back after this and won all the remaining 3 matches and ended as second-toppers in Group B.