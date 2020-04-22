Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who has been one of the most successful skippers for his country but is known for his outspoken attitude, has said that he believed Kevin Pietersen should never have turned up for the national team following the 2012 Text-gate controversy.

The former swashbuckling batsman, Pietersen, was accused of sending text messages to South African players and giving them tips about how to bowl against the then-England captain Andrew Strauss.

“It had a huge effect on English cricket for a while and I still think it has a massive effect on a few individuals. I still think there are a few who have come out of this worse,” Vaughan told foxsports.com.au.

“I’ve never seen 100 per cent clarification that that was the case, but if he did, I personally said at the time and have said it since, he shouldn’t have ever played for England again.

“If an England player, doesn’t matter who it is, (is) found to be texting the opposing international team how to get one of your own players out I don’t think he should have played for England again,” he further added.

Pietersen was dropped from the England squad for the 2012 Test against South Africa in Lord’s after it was found that he had texted a few Proteas players about Strauss and then coach Andy Flower.

Pietersen, who had a South African descent, was questioned about his national loyalty and a public fallout between him and Strauss had also disgraced the English cricket back then.

Though he had made a comeback afterward, his international career never ascended to normalcy and Pietersen finally called his day from limited-overs cricket in 2013 and from Test cricket a year after.