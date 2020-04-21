Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has revealed that legendary spinner Shane Warne shared a bitter relationship with ex-coach John Buchanan and said that the former never paid any heed to the latter’s advice.

“The fact him and John didn’t get on and Warnie didn’t respect John Buchanan as a coach at all, that he thought I’m not getting told what to do from this dude,” Clarke was seen on speaking on Big Sports Breakfast as quoted by IANS.

“If it was Ricky Ponting there, Warnie would have found a way to either bite his tongue or he might have said something to Ricky one-on-one … it wouldn’t have been in front of everyone. At that stage Warnie was so done with John Buchanan he didn’t care,” he added.

The 2015 World Cup-winning captain also reflected on times when he shared the Australian dressing room with Warne and talked about an incident when the team went for a three-day camp and how the leg-spinner chose cigarettes instead of the essential items which the players were allowed.

“For someone like Warnie who loved a smoke, he pretty much told them he is not coming unless he can bring his smokes. It was World War five,” Clarke said.

“In the middle of the bush, sleeping bag only, no cover, no shelter, on the ground and it was pitch black. All you could see was this orange light coming out of someone’s sleeping bag and it was Warnie just sucking his dart back,” the 39-year-old added.

Meanwhile, Clarke had earlier initiated a controversy by claiming that Australian players had not sledged Virat Kohli during the 2018/19 Test series in order to protect their million dollars IPL deals.

“Everybody knows how powerful India are in regards to the financial part of the game, internationally or domestically with the IPL,” Clarke said on Big Sports Breakfast as quoted by IANS.

“I feel that Australian cricket, and probably every other team over a little period, went the opposite and actually sucked up to India. They were too scared to sledge Kohli or the other Indian players because they had to play with them in April,” he added.