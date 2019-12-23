In a recent development, it is being reported that star Arsenal player Mesut Ozil has recovered from the foot injury which ruled him out against Everton and will be available for their away game against Bournemouth.

This implies that Mikel Arteta will be able to use his services in his first match as the manager of the Gunners.

Arteta had earlier labelled Ozil a “massive player” on Friday after he was announced as the new head coach of the team.

However, Ozil was not involved in the Arsenal-Everton a goalless draw due to an injury, he picked up but will be available for selection for Thursday’s encounter at the Vitality Stadium.