Men’s ODI WC: Australia’s game against Netherlands not to be underestimated, says Ian Healy

Legendary wicketkeeper-batter Ian Healy believes Australia’s upcoming match in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is the one not to be underestimated for the five-time champions in their quest to reach the semifinals.

Australia enter Wednesday’s match with two consecutive wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan after losing to India and South Africa in the tournament. The Netherlands, on the other hand, lost to Sri Lanka in Lucknow after upstaging a more-fancied South Africa in Dharamshala.

“There’s been some big upsets already, the three underrated teams (Netherlands, Afghanistan, Bangladesh) are having a day or two in the sun with some inspired innings with both bat and ball at times. That’s how they’re beating the likes of South Africa and England.”

Advertisement

“So, tonight’s game against the Netherlands is not to be underestimated … but an Australian 3rd XI could win it. It is a chance to give time (in the middle) to Steve Smith, Travis head – get him back in there, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis. Those players have to treat the game very, very seriously and carry the responsibility of getting a win against the Netherlands,” said Healy to SEN Radio.

Healy thinks Australia can dominate Netherlands with big runs if they elect to bat first and the troika of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc be amongst the wickets. After Wednesday’s match against Netherlands, Australia have a big-ticket clash with New Zealand in Dharamshala.

“I expect Australia to dominate. Big runs up front, with pace wickets and body bashing when we’re bowling. The quicks have been labelled, ‘Pedestrian’, in some quarters and power play wickets haven’t been achieved.”

“This will be (achieved) tonight, the Australians are tuning up really nicely and will bolt into next week’s big games against New Zealand and England. Former Australian teams have made some World Cup wins appear very easy, but that’s never the case. To win a World Cup is never easy. Tonight, however will be particularly difficult for the men in orange,” he concluded.