With the two ICC T20 World Cups coming to Australia in 2020, the event organisers have appointed two major national organisations as local charity partners.

The McGrath Foundation and Movember will work closely with the T20 World Cup 2020 to inspire communities across the country to be part of a major global sporting event, and drive awareness of the different causes the organisations represent, as per an ICC media release.

Local Organising Committee CEO Nick Hockley says both organisations were a natural fit for the event.

“The T20 World Cup is all about bringing people together and making a lasting positive impact in the community.

McGrath Foundation CEO, Holly Masters says: “The McGrath Foundation is delighted to be an official local charity partner of the ICC T20 World Cup tournament. This world class celebration provides an incredible opportunity for the McGrath Foundation to raise awareness of the work we do in supporting thousands of individuals and their families experiencing breast cancer within Australia.

“Breast cancer doesn’t discriminate and the T20 World Cup story allows us to join in bringing many cultures and generations together in having conversations about the risks of breast cancer and the free support that is available through the McGrath Breast Care Nurse program.”

Movember Country Director, APAC, Rachel Carr says: “Movember has had an incredibly close relationship with the Aussie cricketing community for many years, and it has been a critical part of our growth and engagement with our Mo Bro and Mo Sista supporters.

“As a local charity partner of the ICC T20 World Cup, we’re incredibly excited to have the opportunity to highlight the importance of men’s health and our cause areas – prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health issues and suicide prevention – on the world stage.”

Last week marked 100 days-to-go until the start of the Women’s World T20, which opens with a blockbuster match-up between hosts Australia and India at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21, 2020.

The women’s event will culminate in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on March 8, International Women’s Day. This presents the opportunity to set a new world record for attendance at a women’s sporting fixture. Global music superstar Katy Perry will perform at the final.

The men’s T20 World Cup will take place later from October 18-November 15, 2020.