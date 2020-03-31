In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc in Britain, the Marylebone Cricket Club have decided to help the National Health Service (NHS) staff by opening up the parking space of the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

In light of the current situation regarding the outbreak of Covid-19, MCC has been in continued dialogue with Westminster City Council as to how the Club can utilise elements of Lord’s for the good of the community. — Lord’s Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) March 30, 2020

The staff of Wellington Hospital, University College Hospital and Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth will avail the service, informed MCC in a statement on their official website. Other than that, the club will also provide storage areas for the Wellington Hospital.

“We are mindful of our responsibility as a sporting institution and as a member of the local community to play our part. The close proximity of a number of hospitals to Lord’s gives the Club the opportunity to assist medical staff so they can concentrate on their ongoing battle against the virus,” MCC said in the official statement.

“MCC has currently provided 75 parking spaces at Lord’s for staff at Wellington Hospital, University College Hospital, and the Hospital of St John and St Elizabeth. We are also providing storage areas for the Wellington Hospital – which is situated very close to the Ground,” MCC added.

Earlier, Premier League giants Manchester City had also handed over their Etihad Stadium to the NHS in order to help them combat the ongoing crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blues of Manchester made available their home stadium’s executive boxes and conference rooms for the NHS authorities to train doctors and nurses during the crisis.

The deadly COVID-19, which has killed more than 1,400 people and affected over 22,100 people in the United Kingdom, has forced all the professional sports events, including the Premier League and England cricket team’s international affairs, into a standstill like in the most part of the planet.