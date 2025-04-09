Maxwell penalised for breaching IPL code

Punjab Kings’ all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has been penalised 25 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during the match against Chennai Super Kings at the new PCA Stadium in Mullanpur.

The 36-year-old has admitted to the Level 1 offence under article 2.2 which relates to abuse of fixtures and fittings during Tuesday’s match that the Punjab Kings won by 18 runs for their third victory in four matches in IPL 2025.

“Glenn Maxwell, All-rounder, Punjab Kings has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees and has also accumulated one demerit point for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Chennai Super Kings at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh on Tuesday,” the BCCI informed in an email.

“Glenn Maxwell admitted to the Level 1 offence under article 2.2 (abuse of fixtures and fittings during the Match) and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” it added.

Maxwell, who has been struggling for form with the bat so far in the tournament, fell for one on Tuesday after giving a return catch to CSK spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on the second ball he faced. Despite his low returns with the bat, that started with a first-ball duck against Gujarat Titans, before scoring 30 off 21 against Rajasthan Royals, the Australian has been contributing with the ball, picking three wickets so far.