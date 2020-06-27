Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri conceded he doesn’t know if playmaker Miralem Pjanic will be at the club next season as reports continue to link him with a multi-million move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported by Goal.com that Barcelona’s Arthur has agreed a deal to move to Juventus, paving way for Pjanic to go to Camp Nou.

“I don’t know if Pjanic will no longer play with Juventus, I have not received any communication,” Sarri told Sky Sports Italy.

“These are not things that interest us, the market only starts in September. Miralem’s a professional, he understands situations quickly.

“I don’t know anything at the moment, but I’m not worried. He’ll be with us until the end of August.

“I hope he’ll stay with us even beyond that, but these are decisions that will be made at a later stage,” he added.

Pjanic was part of the Juventus team that recently beat Lecce 4-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Serie A table to seven points.

The Old Lady took a while to break Lecce, staging a second-half show as Cristiano Ronaldo scored one and set up another two, with Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain and Matthijs de Light also on target.

Pjanic played full 90 minutes for Juventus in this one-sided clash.