Recent reports from the European transfer market reveal that former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has decided not to return to a managerial role immediately after Tottenham decided to part ways with him last week.

A report carried by Daily Star claims that the Argentine manager is “heartbroken” as Spurs chairman Daniel Levy decided to remove him as the manager. The club’s decision to part ways with Pochettino brought a rather abrupt end to the latter’s five-and-a-half-year stint with the North London club.

The English media outlet adds that Pochettino shared a healthy bond with Levy and had not expected that he would be sacked mid-season. The fact that his sacking came only five months after he led the club to a UEFA Champions League final made things worse.

A Daily Star report also claims that although Pochettino has been linked with a potential move to Bayern Munich, he is “unlikely to rush into a new job” so soon.

For the uninitiated, Bayern Munich had recently removed their manager Niko Kovac because of a poor start to the season and named Hans-Dieter Flick as their interim manager.