Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has admitted that Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Red Bull Salzburg is not going to be easy for the defending champions.

Liverpool, who enjoy an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League, require a point from Tuesday’s outing to Salzburg to confirm a berth in the last 16 of the Champions League.

“I think it’s the same. We need to perform, we need to get a result to get through to the next round, which we’ve proven we can do before. But that doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy and we’re going to do it again,” said Henderson as quoted by the official website of Liverpool FC.

“But we can learn from those experiences and we know what we need to do. We know it’ll be difficult but we also have confidence in our own ability,” the skipper said, adding, “I feel as though if we perform to the level that we have been, and we’re capable of, then we can get a good result.”

Notably, Liverpool conceded three times in their most recent meeting with Salzburg at Anfield in October, however, the Reds edged past the visiting team 4-3 in the match, but Tuesday’s clash will be an away game and hence the travelling team need to be more cautious.

“They’re a very dangerous side, you can see that from the campaign they’ve had and from the game we played at Anfield,” Henderson said.

“They can hurt you on the counter-attack, defensively organised, good from set-pieces – so they’re very dangerous. We’ve obviously looked back on that game and looked at things we need to improve on, and hopefully we can do that tomorrow (Tuesday) night,” he added.