Table-toppers Liverpool are going to face Manchester United at Anfield in their Premier League tie on Sunday and according to Reds manager Jurgen Klopp the match is “very important”.

“It’s a very, very important football game. Very important, like games against pretty much all opponents. That’s how it is,” said Klopp as quoted by the club’s official website on Friday.

When the two teams met in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, the Red Devils held the guests with a 1-1 scoreline. It is the only match in the ongoing Premier League where Klopp’s men failed to fetch the three points.

“We have to learn dealing with games like this in the right manner. We did not do too bad in the past but we still can improve. I think the game at United is a good example. We were not at our best in a game where we should be because of the quality of the opponent.

“We were not bad that day but weren’t at our best. We have to make it more likely that we are at our best in a game like this. For this, you have to treat it like you treat all very, very important games for us. The next game is always the most important, so we don’t make it different,” the manager added.

Liverpool with 61 points from 21 games maintain a 14-point difference with second-placed Manchester City. Meanwhile, Manchester United with 34 points from 22 games lie at the 5th spot.