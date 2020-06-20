In a recent development, former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has been confirmed to be found coronavirus positive on Saturday.

Bangladesh media outlet Dhaka Tribune has also claimed the same citing a source.

“Mashrafe complained of fever on Thursday night. On Friday, his sample for COVID-19 test was collected and the result showed positive (today),” the source was quoted as saying by Dhaka Tribune.

“He is doing well at the moment and is taking treatment at home. His family is also fine,” the unnamed source added.

Mortaza had decided to step down from captaincy during Bangladesh’s last home series against Bangladesh earlier this year. Although there have been a lot of speculations concerning his retirement, he hasn’t made any official announcement as of now.

Earlier in the day, it was known that Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal’s brother Nafees has also tested positive for coronavirus. Nafees too has worn Bangladesh colours and has played 11 Tests and 16 ODIs for the Bangladesh cricket team.