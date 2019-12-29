Former Red Devils striker Paul Scholes feels that the front three of the current Manchester United team is among the best in Europe.

“The front three are as good as any team in the league or any team in Europe when you look at them, when they fancy it,” Scholes said on BT Sport as quoted by Goal.

“When (Anthony) Martial’s running at you, when (Marcus) Rashford’s running at you, (Daniel) James has been brilliant, they’re bringing Mason Greenwood into it too.

“It’s just in behind that worries me. (Paul) Pogba, yes, we know the quality that he has if he’s on song, if his attitude is right, if he’s playing right, if his concentration is right – there’s not a better midfield player than him in the world.

“Just everything else around that, just doesn’t seem quite good enough,” he added.

Riding on goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford on Saturday night, Manchester United eased past Burnley with a 2-0 scoreline to move fifth place in the Premier League points table.

United were playing without their central midfielder Paul Pogba, but Burnley hardly took toll of the opportunity at Turf Moor.

United have now taken 13 points from their last six games. Frenchman Martial, who had scored a brace against Newcastle United on Boxing Day, scored his 10th goal of the season from close range.

Just minutes before the first half, 44th to be precise, Andreas Pereira set Martial up after he robbed Charlie Taylor and crossed superbly from the right. And Rashford then netted in stoppage time to seal the victory in favour of the guests.