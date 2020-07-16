Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne believes that India will not have an easy going when they tour the Down Under for the four-match Test series later this year. He also said that the series will be a great spectacle since it will feature the top two teams of the ICC World Test Champioonship.

Gabba would host the opening match from December 3. While the second match in Adelaide from December 11 will be India’s first away Day-Night Test, the ones in Melbourne and Sydney will be the traditional Boxing Day and New Year Tests respectively.

India will visit Australia at the fag end of this year. Last month, Cricket Australia (CA) had released the schedule of the series. The matches would be played at Brisbane Gabba, Adelaide Oval, Melbourne Cricket Ground and the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Labuschagne said that Australia now have a “stable” batting line-up due to the presence of Steve Smith and David Warner and asserted that it will be an even contest, unlike last time when India outplayed the hosts comfortably to win their first-ever Test series in Australia.

“I cannot wait for the series against India. The series will be between the number one and number two ranked sides in the World Test Championship. Having Steve Smith and David Warner is a massive win for us, one batsman averages in the 60s while the second one averages in the high forties. That will add massive balance to our side,” ANI quoted Labuschagne as saying.

“I also think that we are playing better cricket now, our batting lineup is more stable now, guys understand their role, it would be a great challenge facing India’s bowling attack. India has one of the best bowling attacks in the world, if not the best,” added the batsman.