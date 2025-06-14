Markram, Bavuma lead South Africa’s charge towards World Test Championship glory

South Africa edged closer to clinching the ICC World Test Championship mace, riding on a sublime century from opener Aiden Markram and a gritty half-century from skipper Temba Bavuma to reach 213/2 at stumps on Day 3. They now need just 69 more runs to dethrone Australia on the penultimate day of the Ultimate Test at Lord’s on Friday.

At the close of play, Markram was unbeaten on 102, while Bavuma provided solid support with a composed 65*, the pair having stitched together a resilient 143-run third-wicket stand to keep the Australian bowlers at bay.

Chasing 282 for victory, South Africa suffered an early setback when Mitchell Starc dismissed Ryan Rickelton for 6. Markram then joined forces with Wiaan Mulder (27) to steady the innings with a 61-run partnership for the second wicket.

Just as the partnership was gaining momentum, Starc struck again to remove Mulder, paving the way for Bavuma’s entry. The South African captain, battling a hamstring strain, anchored the chase while Markram took on the Australian attack with fluent strokeplay, frustrating the defending champions throughout the day.

It wasn’t the only injury concern on a hot day in north London. Australia’s veteran batter Steve Smith was taken to the hospital after suffering a compound dislocation of his right little finger while attempting to take a tough catch at slip off Bavuma, who was then on just two runs.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins tried valiantly to break the stand between Markram and Bavuma, employing six different bowlers in search of a breakthrough. However, the South African duo remained resolute, displaying remarkable concentration and patience to put their team within striking distance of a historic victory and their first-ever World Test Championship title.

Earlier in the day, South Africa bowled out Australia for 207 in their second innings during the morning session. Mitchell Starc remained unbeaten on 58, helping push Australia’s lead close to 300 with a vital 59-run last-wicket stand alongside Josh Hazlewood (17).

Brief scores:

Australia 212 & 207 in 65 overs (Mitchell Starc 58*, Alex Carey 43; Kagiso Rabada 4/59, Lungi Ngidi 3/38)

South Africa 138 & 213/2 in 56 overs (Aiden Markram 102*, Temba Bavuma 65*, Wiaan Mulder 27; Mitchell Starc 2/53)

South Africa need 69 more runs to win.

