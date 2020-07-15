Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is set to become the youngest ever recipient of an honorary degree from The University of Manchester in recognition of his achievements as a footballer and as a campaigner against child poverty which has brought fantastic results.

The 22-year-old will follow in the footsteps of Manchester United legends like Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton. They had also received an honorary doctorate, the highest honour that the university can bestow.

“It’s a proud day for myself and my family. When you look at the great names that have been awarded this doctorate in the past, it’s humbling,” Rashford was quoted as saying in a statement announcing the award by the club’s official website.

“We still have a long way to go in the fight to combat child poverty in this country but receiving recognition from your city means we are heading in the right direction and that means a lot. Thank you to The University of Manchester.”