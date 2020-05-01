Former Barcelona player Jordi Masip has rated club’s current goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen as the best shot-stopper in the world.

“Well, I’m clearly leaning towards Ter Stegen. For me, he is clearly the best because he encompasses all facets of the game,” said Masip as quoted by Goal via Sport.

“He’s the most complete for my taste. He’s the most complete with the feet and with his game in all areas.

“His performance has been reflected in Barca. He was very young when he arrived and has been progressing. For me he’s the best right now,” he added.

Ter Stegn, who has been the backbone of the Blaugranes, celebrated his 28th birthday on Thursday.

“Turned 28 today! A happy celebration at home, spending this special day with Ben and Dani. I wish my friends and families were here too, but the good times are coming soon!! Thank you so much for all your messages!” the goalie tweeted.

The star goalkeeper has won overall 14 trophies for Barcelona and country (13 for Barca and the Confederations Cup for Germany) since leaving Borussia Monchengladbach for Cam Nou in 2014.