Barcelona star Marc-Andre ter Stegen is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in recent time. His sparkling career at Camp Nou, his maturity and determination to give his best is being noticed by the all the great European clubs.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, clubs like Juventus, Bayern Munich and PSG are reportedly in the race to rope in Ter Stegen.

The three clubs have already made their interest known to the German goalkeeper to see if he has any interest in leaving the Camp Nou, say Reports.

“Three of the most important teams in the continent have already polled Ter Stegen to know if he would be willing to leave Barcelona. As MD has learned, Bayern Munich, Juventus and PSG have knocked on his door so that, at the very least, he knew his interest,” said the report.

Bayern’s current goalie Manuel Neuer turns 34 in March next year which which might have compelled them to look for a newcomer and for them Ter Stegen is at the top of the list.

Meanwhile, Serie A champions Juventus are also in the market for a replacement for Gigi Buffon, although they would have to sell to be able to afford Barcelona’s goalkeeper.

The third club mentioned are PSG who are looking to the future to find out if Ter Stegen could be an option going forwards.

However, reports say that Barca view Ter Stegen as “untouchable” and are keen to extend his current deal next year.

