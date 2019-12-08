A mind-blowing stat reveals that Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has, in fact, surpassed one of the world’s greatest attackers in world football in terms of the number of league assists including Cristiano Ronaldo. Notably, the German goalie assisted teammate Antoine Griezmann to open the scoring against Antoine Griezmann. This was his second assist of the ongoing season after his assist against Getafe in September.

On the other hand, Juventus superstar Cristiano has only one assist to his name in the season so far. This means that the Barca shot-stopper has more assists than the great Ronaldo this season. However, it is a known fact that CR7 is not having a season to remember so far and fans are hoping to see the Cristiano they know after the winter break.

However, that will not stop the Barcelona fans from having fun and taking a cheeky dig at Ronaldo fans.

Among other players who Marc-Andre ter Stegen has surpassed in terms of assists in include Arsenal star Mesut Ozil, Eden Hazard and Romelu Lukaku. While Ozil and Hazard have just a solitary assist against their name, Lukaku has no assists to his credit so far despite being Serie A’s second most successful scorer with 10 goals from 15 matches.