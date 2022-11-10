Many top seeds to participate in Inaugural United Cup mixed team tennis event

For the inaugural United Cup mixed team tennis event, 16 countries and regions announced their participation entries. ATP ranked World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas and No.6 Maria Sakkari are among the top seeded players.

The second-seeded Poland will be led by world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who has won French Open and US Open this year and No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz, while the third-seeded United States will be led by world No. 3 Jessica Pegula and No. 9 Taylor Fritz,

22 times Grand Slam champion and current World No. 2 Rafael Nadal and World No. 13 Paula Badosa will represent Spain, while World No. 16 Italian hammer, ‘Matteo Berrettini’ and Martina Trevisan will represent Italy. Caroline Garcia of France, the No. 4 player in the world, completes the top six seeding.

Australia, Croatia, Switzerland, Germany, Brazil, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Britain, Argentina, and Norway will also participate in the round-robin stage.

The top six WTA ranking-qualified countries and regions, the top five ATP ranking-qualified countries and regions, and the top five combined entry countries and regions have been admitted to the competition, reports Xinhua.

The final two remaining countries and regions (one ATP and one combined entry) will be admitted to the competition on November 21, based on the rankings published on the date, said Tennis Australia.

From December 29 the group phase will commence, final group stage matches are scheduled for January 4. Matches to be played across Perth, Brisbane, and SydneyEach tie features two men’s singles matches, two women’s singles matches, and one mixed-doubles match.

According to the results of an official draw held on Thursday, Perth will see play-offs of Group A and Group F, with Brisbane to host Group B and Group E, and Sydney as the stage for Group C and Group D.

The United Cup, an ATP-WTA event presented in partnership with Tennis Australia, offers 15 million U.S. dollars in prize money and up to 500 ATP and 500 WTA rankings points.

Draw results:

Group A: Greece, Belgium, Qualifier ATP 6

Group B: Poland, Switzerland, Qualifier Combined 6

Group C: United States, Germany, Czech Republic

Group D: Spain, Australia, Britain

Group E: Italy, Brazil, Norway

Group F: France, Croatia, Argentina