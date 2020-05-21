FC Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has extended his contract with the club until 30 June 2023, the Bundesliga side confirmed on Wednesday.

“FC Bayern are very happy Manuel has extended his contract until 30 June 2023,” said CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge as quoted by club’s official website.

“Manuel is the best goalkeeper in the world and our captain,” he added.

Meanwhile, Neuer said: “During the weeks of the shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic, I didn’t want to make a decision because nobody knew if, when and how Bundesliga football would continue.

“It was important for me to continue working with our goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic. Now this has been resolved, I look to the future with great optimism. I feel very comfortable and at home in Bavaria. FC Bayern are one of Europe’s top football clubs.”

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: “The contract extension is an important sign for FC Bayern as well as for Manuel. Together we have created a win-win situation. That’s what was very important to Manuel and to us. Manuel stands for the continuous success of FC Bayern, for responsibility and world-class standards. I am delighted about our continued work together.”

Neuer joined FC Bayern in the summer of 2011 and since then has been voted World’s Best Goalkeeper four times. In 2014, the shot-stopper was chosen as European and world Athlete of the Year. He has won seven Bundesliga titles, four DFB Cups, the Champions League as part of the treble in 2013, and the Club World Cup. He also won the World Cup with Germany in 2014.