Indian cricketer Manish Pandey got married to Tamil actress Ashrita Shetty on Monday in Mumbai. The 30-year-old cricketer and south Indian actress entered the wedlock in a traditional ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Notably, Manish Pandey ensured that he led his state team to a victory in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final against Tamil Nadu on Sunday before taking a flight to Mumbai and tying the knot with Ashrita Shetty on Monday.

Ashrita has mainly worked in Tamil films. She came to limelight after her performance in Udhayam NH4 alongside Siddharth. She also featured in other films like Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavanigalum and Indrajith.

“Looking forward to the India series, but before that there is another important series for me, I am getting married tomorrow,” Manish Pandey, who will be the Indian team for the West Indies series, had said after Karnataka’s win on Sunday.

“We [Karnataka] won it last year but this year the victory was a lot sweeter. The way the boys played the entire tournament has been unbelievable. Everyone has put in so much effort that I thought it was a very good game. It came neck to neck but we deserved it,” he added.

Despite having his marriage ceremony scheduled the next day, Manish Pandey played a captain’s knock for Karnataka in the final. He scored 60 runs off 45 deliveries to help Karnataka post a challenging total of 180 runs in the final. He shared crucial stands with emerging stars Devdutt Padikkal and Rohan Kadam and did not throw away his wicket after getting set.

In reply, Tamil Nadu fell a run short of Karnataka’s total in a thrilling final played in Surat.