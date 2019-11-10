Recent rumours emerging from the football arena reveal that Premier League heavyweights Manchester United might be willing to agree to a £70million move for one of their former stars and current Crystal Palace sensation Wilfried Zaha.

According to a report carried by The Sun, as reported by Express, Manchester United scouts are eyeing Zaha because they are of the opinion that he is “older and wiser than before”.

For the uninitiated, Zaha was previously a part of the Red Devils squad before the club offloaded him to Crystal Palace in 2015 for a reported fee of €3.8million. However, at Crystal Palace, Zaha has turned quite a sensation as he has netted 53 goals and provided 67 assists in 336 matches.

Thereby Manchester United who are looking for a right winger are keen on signing Zaha. Zaha’s rate according to current transfer market is estimated at around £70million but Crystal Palace have not made up their mind yet.