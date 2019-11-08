Manchester United on Thursday thrashed Partizan Belgrade 3-0 to reach the knockout stage of UEFA Europa League with two group matches to go.

What made the win even more special was a breathtaking goal from French forward Anthony Martial in the 33rd minute of the game to leave the crowd at the Old Trafford awestricken post the wonder.

Anthony Martial’s goal:

After teenager Mason Greenwood blocked a clearance which landed in Martial’s path, the 23-year-old dribbled past two defenders, escaping a sliding Bojan Ostojic and cutting inside away from Strahinja Pavolic before avoiding another challenge from Slobodan Urosevic and eventually tucking it under the Partizan goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic to send the United fans into a frenzy.

Manchester United played their best game of the season today in beating Partizan Beograd 3-0! 1 goal each for the front 3 of Martial, Rashford & Greenwood. Anthony Martial’s effort being the best goal of the 3 with this stunning solo effort! 🤤#MUFC pic.twitter.com/cfybM01Rbd — Taste Of Sport (@TasteOfSport) November 8, 2019

About the match:

Apart from Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford scored as the Red Devils climbed to the top of Group L with 10 points from four games.

United dominated the game throughout but poor finishing skills eluded them of a bigger win. Rashford missed as many as three chances in the opening minutes of the game before Greenwood broke the deadlock in the 21st minute.

He held his position on the back of Partizan’s full-back and lashed into a pass from Rashford before cutting inside the opponent defence and sending Stojkovic into the wrong direction to draw the first blood.

In the 49th minute, Rashford too ended his misery by netting the third goal for United.