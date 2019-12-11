Premier League giants Manchester United is undoubtedly a dream club for many of the young footballers. One United star has put some weight behind that statement by admitting that he indeed relishes playing for “best club in the world” despite playing back up and the star is none other than Sergio Romero.

Romero, however, stated also expressed his frustration on being a permanent back-up option at the club.

It is worth highlighting that Romero had joined Red Devils from Sampdoria way back in 2015. However, he has always been a back-up to David de Gea who is their preferred opener.

“It’s not easy, but I work every day for this, for this possibility,” Romero said ahead of the match against his former team AZ.

“When I have my chance in the squad to play, I am ready for this moment. I think in the last four years I have been in a difficult situation because I have played for the national team for years.

“But I am ready, I work every day for my chance and when I have my chance I try to do my best.

“When you have David in front [of you] – in the last years David is the best goalkeeper in the world – this is difficult.

“But I work, I am happy, I am in the best club in the world. I tell about another time when I was young, I saw Man United [play] many times and I say, ‘one day I want to play in this club’.

“I am here, I am happy, I work, and when I have my chance, I do my best.

“When I got the chance to come to United I knew I accepted that I would be playing a few games, but when you get the chance to wear this shirt it’s a dream come true. It’s never intended to be second choice,” he concluded.