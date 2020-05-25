Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has given an insight into his lockdown days. He revealed how he kept himself physically and mentally fit for more than two months after all forms of football were suspended in the United Kingdom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Physically it’s easier than mentally, because you just need to follow the programme and you will be okay. Mentally it is also nice because I have my family with me so you can spend a lot of time with the family. I have my baby so I have a lot of time to be with her,” Fernanded was quoted as saying on the official website of Manchester United.

“Normally, if I have games and training, for most of the time I’m out sleeping in hotels and everything, so I don’t have the same time to be with her. So it’s nice to have this time. Obviously, it’s a lot of time and sometimes we don’t know how we can be active with her, because she has a lot of energy – more than me! So you need to play a lot with her [and do] different things,” he added.

The 25-year-old Portuguese international also gave advice to young footballers who have been affected due to the lockdown.

“I think it’s easy because I remember when I grew up, in my home with my father, my mother, my brother and my sister, we didn’t have a lot of space to play. In the first years, I had an apartment – when we were three we had to change home. In an apartment, you can do a lot of things, you know? Just with a wall sometimes, you take the ball left and right, left and right, it’s easy – you don’t need to break something or cause a big problem with your mum!

“Just be quiet there and try easy things – normally these easy things are most important for the game, no? [You can] learn how to play with both feet,” Fernandes explained.