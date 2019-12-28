Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has taken a not so subtle dig at Liverpool. His recent statement on a radio show was directed at Liverpool after the Reds were seen celebrating the FIFA Club World Cup Win. Scholes admitted that he never mentions winning the Club World Cup whenever he is quizzed about the trophies he won during the course of his career.

The former Red Devils midfielder added that his local badminton trophy meant more to him than the Club World Cup that he won in 2008.

“My badminton trophy,” Scholes stated when quizzed about what was of more value to him by host Robbie Savage on BBC Radio.

“Well you want to win it once you’re there but I don’t think it was ever something that we were desperate to win. Even now if someone said to you ‘what trophies did you win over the years?’ I don’t think we’d mention the Club World Championship. I really don’t. I’m not joking, I’m serious!

“But you know what, it’s like anything else, it might take more importance over the years. It looks like Liverpool have enjoyed it, they’ve celebrated it and probably will mention it and why not – but just when we were playing it wasn’t that serious I don’t think.

“But now you look back I suppose you’re quite happy but it’s not something you set out to do as a player I don’t think,” he explained his stance.