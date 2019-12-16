It has not been a smooth season for Manchester United this year. The Premier League giants are sitting at the sixth place in the Premier League points tally after seventeen as many as matches. Despite, a few stunning victories in their recent encounters especially against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, United failed to grab the three points against Everton and a club legend has slammed one player in particular. This is Ryan Giggs who has slammed Anthony Martial after the latter was far from impressive in the match against Everton.

“He (Martial) is talented, and he’s not a bad kid, but the problem he has is that he looks lethargic all the time. He looks casual as if he’s not bothered,” Giggs was quoted as saying by Goal.

“When it comes off, and he’s doing brilliant things, you say it just comes naturally. But when it’s not, you think: he’s not running, he’s not trying, he’s not working hard enough, he’s not holding the ball up.

“So in my eyes, he has to try extra hard because of his persona, because of the way that he moves. But he doesn’t look like he breaks a sweat and when United are chasing a game you want someone to get across the front post – you might not score, but your teammate might score.

“It’s all these sorts of things that you’re not getting off him at the moment. With Mason coming on and doing that, getting in positions to score goals, he [Martial] is going to be under pressure, because he’s not giving you anything defensively and he’s not giving you anything offensively either,” he concluded.

Martial has netted as many as four goals in eleven matches in the season so far. Manchester United will be up against Colchester in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals next.