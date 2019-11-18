Premier League giants Manchester United seem to be getting their campaign back on track after yet another poor start to the season. Under manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, they have already lost as many as four matches in the Premier league but can still finish in the top four if they continue to play the way they have played in their last few matches.

For the forthcoming transfer window, they have not only identified Erling Haaland as a potential player who can improve their attack but they have also identified his alternatives in case the deal concerning the RB Salzburg star fails to materialise for some reason.

The same has been confirmed in a report carried by ESPN. The report claims that Unied have identified Lyon striker Moussa Dembele and Callum Wilson of Bournemouth as alternatives for Erling Haaland. However, Haaland is expected to be on the top of their transfer shortlist after he has shown some splendid performances in the season so far netting as many as 26 goals in only 18 appearances.

His incredible performances mean that some of Europe’s top clubs want him in their side including clubs like Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester City. However, United seem to have just that little bit of an advantage over the other teams since Haaland is already familiar with Red Devils boss Solskjaer and his working styles.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have reportedly released an eight-man shortlist for the forthcoming transfer window which contains the likes of Haaland, Wilson and Dembele. The club has also been linked with England international Jadon Sancho and Scottish star John McGinn.