Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw has heaped praises on his club mate Marcus Rashford and said that the young England international could go on to win the prestigious Ballon d’Or one day.

Speaking during recent fan Q&A on Manchester United’s official website, Shaw also said that Rashford took his game to a next level this season and believed that he served an inspiration to a lot of youngsters.

“Yeah, for sure,” Luke said in response to the question from @UtdBence as quoted by manutd.com.

“He’s improved greatly from when he first came on the scene, not just on the pitch, but off the pitch as well.

“He’s matured so much. He’s really turned into a man and I think everyone’s seen the way he’s conducted himself off the pitch; especially during this pandemic, he’s been unbelievable.

“He’s a massive example to everyone. He’s matured so much and a lot of credit for that goes to him and also to his family, who have kept him very grounded.”

“He’s a big inspiration for a lot of young people, especially the ones who are coming through from Manchester,” Shaw continued.

“In Marcus, they’ve got someone to look up to not just on the pitch but off it too, which is really nice to see. As a player, he’s improved so much but he always wants to learn, always wants to get better and, to me, he’s getting better every time I see him play.”

Shaw said Rashford has looked unstoppable at times this season.

“He’s looked unstoppable at times this season and he’s looked so confident. I haven’t seen that in him before. He was always confident, but not to this level, and he’s matured so much.

“He knows he has the ability to be one of the best and he’s pushing himself all the time to maximise that. There’s no reason why, if he keeps going, keeps pushing himself, that he can’t win it one day.”