Manchester United defender Luke Shaw names hardest opponent in training

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has revealed that Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are the two of the hardest players to mark in the training but admitted that Paul Pogba is his toughest opponent there.

Shaw said that marking Rashford and Martial was a big challenge due to their speed. However, according to him, Pogba was the toughest player on the training ground because of his strength and control on the ball.

“Every time I’m facing Anthony, I like to have a little joke around with him, talk to him a lot and tell him: ‘I’m coming for you.’ Actually, probably the hardest player to get the ball off is Paul. He’s so big, strong, he’s got quick feet. To be fair, he’s got everything to be the best midfielder in the world,” Shaw was quoted as saying on the official website of Manchester United.

“You could ask any player in the team about that. I’d have to pick Paul as the toughest one to train against as well because it’s so tough to get the ball off him – he knows how to shield it away and he’s also got the best quality to deliver shots and passes too,” the 24-year-old left-back added.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom government gave a green light to the English Premier League to resume the 2019-20 season in June by following the necessary health guidelines.

Following that, Premier League and the authorities of the 20 clubs have begun their preparation to make sure the league gets underway in June to finish the remaining part of the season.

The representatives of all the clubs held a video conference on Monday where they discussed the plans laid under ‘Project Restart’ which was initiated with aims to see Premier League making a return by June.